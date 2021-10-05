Project starting next year will expand Six Forks Road in growing area of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is looking to improve safety and mobility on a stretch of Six Forks Road, which is in a growing section of the city.

The city held a virtual Q&A Tuesday night about the project, which spans from Six Forks Road and Rowan Street to Six Forks Road and Lynn Rd.

Under the plan, Six Forks will have three lanes of traffic on each side, a median in the middle, and bike lanes in both directions.

Chad Cantrell, a senior engineer for Raleigh, said lanes south of Milbrook Road will be wider under the plan and lanes north of Millbrook will be narrower. He said this will make the lanes in the plan a consistent 10 feet throughout.

The 45 mph speed limit from Millbrook Road to Lynn Road will drop to 35 mph. Cantrell said the lower speed accommodates the new narrower lanes, and makes the speed the same throughout the project.

He said the city did a traffic analysis at all the signaled intersections in the plan.

“All of them did show an improvement with our proposed conditions, so it’s not only the additional lane of travel, but we’re able to go back and look through the signals as far as phasing and timing,” Cantrell said.

According to Cantrell, 53,000 vehicles drove across the approximately two-mile stretch of Six Forks Road a day in 2018. That’s projected to grow to 67,000 vehicles in 2022.

Jerrod Farmer drives the stretch of Six Forks Road every day for work, and hopes the plan will help with traffic.

“I think it’ll be a great plan because any additional lanes where you can expand the road, where more traffic can free flow, I think will be great,” Farmer said.

Construction is expected to begin next fall. Cantrell said the city anticipates more residential than commercial properties will have a temporary loss of access due to the way they’re built.

He said as construction gets closer there will be more information about detours and parking lots that could be impacted.

He said about 95 properties will be impacted by the project, most of them will be permanent impacts.

Cantrell said those residents should have received mail earlier in the week detailing what the impact could look like.

Many of the improvements for Six Forks Road were identified during the City’s Six Forks Corridor Study, which the city council adopted in 2018. The section between Rowan Street and Lynn Road is the first phase as the plan is implemented.