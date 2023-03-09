RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting just before 6 a.m. left two men with gunshot wounds.

In the aftermath, a gray SUV riddled with bullet holes sat in the middle of Wake Forest Road opposite Biscuitville for six hours until Raleigh police finished their on-scene investigation.

At one point, officers launched a drone to survey the crime scene, which stretched a block away to nearby Paula Street.

CBS 17 spoke with one property owner on that street who described what he saw when he came to work just after 6 a.m.

“I came to my office and said ‘What are the world is going on?’” he said. “They wouldn’t let me come down (the street). I said ‘can I walk’ and they said ‘we will escort you’ because there were bullet casings everywhere.”

Crime tape is seen near Paula Street in Raleigh. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The man asked CBS 17 not to identify him because he fears for his safety.

“This is about the fourth time in five years it’s happened in the middle of the night,” he claimed.

He said he fears what he calls the bad elements who take over the short dead-end road after midnight.

“There’s nowhere in Raleigh that I’m aware of this any more dangerous than right here,” he said.

To back up that assertion, he told CBS 17 about how valets protect themselves along Paula Street at night.

“If you visit here, the people who do valet parking are wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying weapons exposed, it’s that bad,” he said.

He contends business owners are frustrated at the constant problems on the street involving firearms and shootings overnight.

He says a number of buildings along Paula Street have bullet holes in them and tenants are fearful because of the turmoil caused by some who come into the area late at night.

“The food trucks don’t shoot people, the clubs don’t shoot anybody,” he said.

He wants the City Council to take action to help clean up the area, because he says the police can’t do it alone.