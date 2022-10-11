CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Koka Booth Amphitheatre is one of the most well-known venues in the Triangle.

Now, the area around the popular music and entertainment venue could have a major development.

“The sky is the limit with the opportunities,” said Mark Lawson, the president of both the town’s Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.

Right now the 48 acres, across from the amphitheatre and off of U.S. 1, is just an open sky.

But if the land gets rezoned, and plans are confirmed, it could soon become home to 750 multi-family units, a 120-room hotel, and 360,000 square feet of office space.

In the application paperwork, obtained through the town, the developers wrote “as evidenced by input from Cary residents and business leaders, there is demand for new 21st century development that reflect evolving lifestyles and workplace environments.”

Developers also explained that 50 of the 750 multi-family units would look like “townhouses, low-rise, villas.”

“It’s just a winning combination over there,” Lawson said. “The region in general is as hot as it’s ever been.”

As Cary continues to grow up and out, Lawson said there needs to be more amenities and opportunities available to support more people coming into the area.

“Companies are always looking to expand their current business, but from a recruitment side, we’re as busy as we’ve ever been,” he said.

Officials have been busy working to make the area even more appealing.

Developers indicated the “proposed development is well integrated into a very pedestrian friendly community.”

That’s why Lawson believes the “Holt Planned Development District” (Holt PDD) can be a benefit to the community.

“We see walkability as something that people really want. They want to be able to walk to work if they can, they want to be in close proximity, but still have the benefits of retailers and restaurants,” he explained.

Lawson also said he’s looking forward to the addition of another hotel.

He told CBS17 there are so many events in the area, and just not enough accommodations within town limits.

He thinks it will be helpful to have hotels close by.

“(Holt PDD) will be quite an investment and certainly in that part of Cary there is a lot of growth over there,” said Lawson. “I think it’ll be a good fit.”

First, though, the land needs to be rezoned from a general commercial and residential property to a Planned Development District Major.

There will be a virtual meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. People in the community can learn more and sign up via this link.