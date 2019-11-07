Proposed changes to Capital Boulevard in Raleigh could make huge impact if implemented

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Capital Boulevard can be a traffic nightmare, but big changes could be on the way.

This has been talked about for years and now maybe some changes will address that traffic on Capital Boulevard. Proposed changes will impact the entire stretch of the road from Interstate 440 to Interstate 540 near the Triangle Town Center.

The plan would make the side streets like Spring Forest, Buffaloe and Millbrook roads an overpass going over Capital Boulevard. This would free up Capital Boulevard, hopefully making it easier and less stressful to get through.

Some additional changes could mean neighborhood streets like Old Buffaloe Road would allow vehicles to cross Capital Boulevard without the ability to turn.

Buffaloe and New Hope Church roads would have a single point interchange that helps east-west flow.

These changes are, for right now, just proposals. There is nothing set in stone and that’s why your input is important.

There’s a design workshop Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Central Operations Building off Capital Boulevard behind the lottery office at 2550 Operations Way.

