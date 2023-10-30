FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Voters in Fuquay-Varina will be asked whether they support an expansion of parks in the town that could cost taxpayers hundreds of dollars a year.

A parks and recreation bond on Nov. 7 will ask voters to decide on a $60 million bond. Money from the bond would support five parks-related projects.

The tax implication for the $60 million bond could impact property tax by an increase of up to 8 cents. The owner of a median-priced home, estimated to be $280,106, would pay an additional $224 per year or $19 per month for 20 years.

The town says the bond would support the construction of a new 70-acre park with athletics fields and picnic shelters. A playground, restrooms, and other amenities would also be included. While the location is unknown, it could be complete by 2027 if approved.

The bond would also create a new indoor sports complex for basketball, pickleball, volleyball, and other indoor sports. The town says its youth sports participation has increased by about 47% percent since 2019. Adult sports participation has also increased so the town hopes the new facility could help accommodate that growing number. Fuquay-Varina officials estimate doors could open in 2028.

If approved, the bond would also be used for improvements to Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve. Dollars from the ballot item would go toward building two new ballfields and six pickleball courts. Money would also be used to resurface walking trails and create additional restrooms and parking. The improvements could be done by 2026.

Other projects under the bond would include a greenway expansion that would connect an existing trail while creating new trails. Funds would also go toward renovating the Fuquay-Varina Community Center.

The ballot item comes two years after voters approved a separate $18.5 million parks-related bond to construct Community Center North at Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve.

When completed by 2025, the town expects to provide three additional gymnasiums, an elevated indoor walking track, fitness areas, a teaching kitchen, racquetball courts, and a dedicated active adult wing for people over the age of 55.

If the $60 million bond doesn’t pass, the town says it will need to cap participation in certain sports programs. While some projects could be postponed or eliminated, the town does say it could fund some projects through other funding mechanisms.