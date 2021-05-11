Proposed Knightdale development moves to town council despite opposition from some residents

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — With recent announcements of Amazon, Apple and Google all making their way to the Triangle, the need for housing is skyrocketing.

“There is a housing crisis in Wake County and the Triangle region and folks need homes,” said Knightdale senior planner Kevin Lewis.

However, one possible development in the works in Knightdale is being met with some opposition.

More than 100 people living in Knightdale signed a petition asking that the Forestville Village development not be built in a particular area, citing pedestrian safety and traffic concerns among others. The development would house around 290 residential lots.

“It’s just too much housing in that area for that track,” said Tim Shermer, a Knightdale resident.

On Monday, the town’s Land Use Review board discussed the pros and cons of Forestville Village and its potential location.

“It’s not necessarily that we say this is where we stop growth, it’s is this one right for that vision in that spot? I don’t think it is,” said Gentry Lassiter with the Land Use Review Board.

“Knightdale has evolved considerably past the one stoplight. We are in a time in Wake County that’s unprecedented, development is occurring because we are thriving,” said Land Use Review Board member Steve Evans.

Ultimately, the board voted to forward their recommendation of approval for the project to the town council.

The town council will further discuss the issue at their meeting next week.