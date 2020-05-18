Proposed Wake County budget would eliminate 100 positions due to revenue gap associated with pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A proposed budget for Wake County would eliminate more than 100 positions across the county, among other cuts forced by a revenue gap brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Monday news release.

The budget, recommended by Wake County Manager David Ellis, accounts for a gap of almost $29 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

“To bridge that gap, I recommend eliminating more than 100 positions across the county, delaying capital investments, and cutting back on contractual services and professional development for our employees,” Ellis said in the release.

The total budget amounts to $1.46 million, which is a 1% decrease from the 2020 budget.

Wake County estimates that COVID-19 will affect key revenue sources such as property tax because of slower growth in vehicle sales. It also anticipates that a 14% decline in new permit applications will result in a $4.5 million reduction in revenue. Finally, the release said consumer spending dropping more almost 22% will lead to a $42 million decline in sales tax revenue.

Proposed cuts include:

Removing two 12-hour ambulances and scaling back the EMT-to-paramedic education program

Opening all Wake County public libraries an hour later and closing them an hour earlier, which would eliminate 32 positions and affect both children and adult programs

Reducing part-time and temporary staffing a the Wake County Animal Center

Eliminating performance pay increases for county employees

The release said the proposed budget would preserve funding to support the Child Welfare and Public Health teams, in addition to the Food and Nutrition Services. It said those services have seen a 48% increase in applications in March and April due to the virus.

The county will also be able to add social workers to support its homelessness prevention program. It will also maintain a $515.6 million investment in the Wake County Public School System, continue a $25 million appropriation for Wake Technical Community College, and fund a new electronic health records system for the Detention Medical Unit.

The proposed budget will also preserve $7.9 million for the Wake County Board of Elections “to conduct open and fair elections,” the release said. That funding includes almost $3 million for an anticipated 20 early-voting sites.

The budget would include no increase in property taxes. However, it does propose a .76-cent tax rate increase to the Fire Tax District. The hike would bring the total rate to 9.10 cents. It also includes a $25 raise to $300 for annual permit fees for swimming pools and a $15 hike to $30 for civil fingerprinting services.

The public can submit comments about the budget proposal online between May 21 and June 2.

