RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality.
It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street.
The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
It also comes as activists and community members are seeking justice for Darryl Williams.
Williams was a Raleigh man who died while in police custody last week. A preliminary report published this week shows Williams was tased three times.
“Enough is enough!!” a flyer for the protest read. “Come stand and protest in solidarity against police brutality.”
Activists are using the hashtag, #RaleighDemandsJustice.
According to CBS 17 crews at the scene, the crowd marched down Fayetteville St. which had not been closed by police, and traffic was unable to get by.
