Protest group moves march to Raleigh’s North Hills, briefly blocking traffic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of activists who earlier Saturday gathered to remember those who had died at the hands of police moved a scheduled march from downtown Raleigh to the North Hills area Saturday night.

The group NC Born gathered on Saturday afternoon and had planned to march through downtown Raleigh around 6:30 p.m.

However, they later drove from downtown Raleigh to Six Forks Road near North Hills to demonstrate Saturday night.

As of 9 p.m., some traffic on Six Forks Road was being blocked in the area by demonstrators.

However, the protesters later moved to the side of the road and traffic was allowed to move again. By 9:30 p.m., the group had left the area.

