RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear.

“Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.

Pittman and fellow activists are organizing a protest on Saturday along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

They are using the hashtag, #Raleigh demands justice.

The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.

“This was a guy who was literally beaten like a punching bag. This incident should have really shown people that it doesn’t matter, in this particular incident, if you’re black or white but it is the institution of policing. What policing derived from and the culture that’s in policing,” Pittman said.

Activists and community members are also seeking justice for Darryl Williams.

Williams was a Raleigh man who died while in the custody of police last week. A preliminary report published this week shows Williams was tased three times.

“So, we can’t champion the name of other things that are going on without championing the name of individuals who are suffering here at home,” said Pittman.

The protest is set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday.