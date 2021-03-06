Protester at Raleigh women’s clinic injured after gun in pocket accidentally fires, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Andrew Miller/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was at a protest outside a Raleigh women’s clinic accidentally shot himself Saturday morning, police say.

The incident was reported just after 9:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Drake Circle, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot once.

“Follow-up investigation revealed that the gunshot was fired from the victim’s personal weapon and that the discharge was accidental,” the news release said.

Police said the man had a gun in his pocket when it fired.

“After consultation with the district attorney’s office, it was determined that he will be charged with possession of a firearm at a protest,” the news release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories