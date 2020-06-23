Protesters celebrate Confederate statue removals at State Capitol, say it’s ‘tip of the iceberg’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of people took to the streets Monday to celebrate the removal of several Confederate monuments from the North Carolina Capitol.

The day started in front of the Capitol. The celebration included cake, dancing, and uplifting speeches as the group recognized what it called a small victory.

“While we know that there are so many steps and things that we have to do to dismantle white supremacy in America, we can still appreciate the little victories that we have here and there,” said organizer and North Carolina State University student Jemima Liteli.

Later in the day, several activist groups marched 6 miles over a span of two hours. They wanted to call attention to other matters they’d also like to be addressed.

“The statue is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re really pushing for the break down of the entire system of policing and prison management and a rebuilding of that entire institution into something completely different that’s community led,” said Leah Morris with PR for N.C. Born.

The march ended at Nash Square where the group turned its focus to voting and public office, saying the next city council member might just be among them.

N.C. Born is planning a demonstration for later in the week called I-40 Slowdown. They plan to drive on I-40 at 10 miles an hour honking and chanting to bring attention to their demands. The event is planned for Wednesday morning at 8:46 a.m.

