Protesters continue demand for an end to Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb protesters are once again demanding that Gov. Roy Cooper reopen North Carolina’s economy.

The largest crowd yet, numbering as large as a few thousand, marched through the streets of downtown Raleigh making their demands loud and clear.

“There’s quite a force there that’s hoping we can reopen North Carolina,” said Rep. Phil Shepard (R).

“People are out of work,” said a New Bern man who would only identify himself as Uncle Sam.

“(There are) 99.34% of people will survive this virus,” said Keri Blanton. “I don’t feel that’s enough reason to ruin our economy and ruin businesses.”

That’s a statement that has healthcare providers like Sekia Royall and Carrie Shropshire taking a stand.

“We do not need to reopen N.C.,” said Carrie Shropshire. “We need to keep N.C. closed to flatten the curve.”

“If we reopen our facilities we’re concerned patience are going to become ill,” Royall said.

For the most part, the two sides traded barbs, but kept their distance from one another.

“Nobody likes to be forced to do anything,” Royall said.

Tensions spilled over outside of the Governor’s Mansion. There were three arrests.

“I understand their anger, but sometimes we have to use our common sense,” Royall said.

That may be easier said than done without a consensus on lifting restrictions after May 8.

“I do think we should start moving that direction,” Shepard SAID.

“Georgia is, Tennessee is, and other states are,” said the man identifying himself as Uncle Sam. “It’s time we got on board with it.”

“I personally think we need to stay home longer,” said Royall. “May 8 will give us an idea of what happens.”

During his news conference, Cooper said he will consider lifting the statewide stay at home order once benchmarks for testing are met, and the number of positive cases are on the decline for two weeks.

