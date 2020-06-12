Protesters gather at State Capitol in Raleigh; new barricades placed in area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of about 50 protesters gathered at the State Capitol in Raleigh Friday afternoon.

The group, which continues to attract new protesters, plans to march Friday evening, possibly to Raleigh Police Headquarters.

A vigil is planned at sunset for Shon Demetrius McClain, a Wake County Jail inmate who died June 4, 2013. A corrections officer was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Protesters said they were surprised to see new metal barricades that were erected around the Capitol Friday afternoon.

The barriers surround the building and a majority of the Confederate monuments, with the exception of one facing Salisbury Street near the sidewalk.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had little to say about erecting the new barricades.

“…. we can’t discuss the details of our security plans,” said NCDPS spokesman Clyde Roper. “We are constantly evaluating events relating to public safety and doing what we can to ensure people can exercise their constitutional rights to peaceably assemble while keeping the public safe.”

