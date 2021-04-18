Arrests made after downtown Raleigh march declared ‘unlawful assembly’ by police; damage seen, traffic delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the third night in a row, protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh concerned over deaths involving Black people at the hands of police.

However, during a subsequent march through downtown Raleigh Sunday, police by 8:30 p.m. declared the event “an unlawful assembly due to protesters damaging property and impeding the flow of traffic.”

Soon after, some protesters were taken into custody by police. Many other protesters left the area, but about 100 people remained grouped together.

Sunday evening, crowds met at Moore Square starting at 6 p.m. as part of a vigil for Daunte Wright, who was killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota last week.

Just before 8 p.m., the group of between 100 and 200 people started a march through downtown Raleigh. Members of the group then began throwing raw eggs at the media covering the protest.

Around 8:10 p.m. some eggs were also thrown at Raleigh police. Officers then told the group over a megaphone that they needed to get out of the streets.

Around 8:20 p.m. members of the group burned a U.S. flag at the intersection of West Cabarrus and South McDowell streets. Just after 8:30 p.m., glass was broken and graffiti was spray painted at the Urban Outfitters store.

Student organizers of the demonstration say those killed by police could be them and it’s important to take a stand. The vigil before the march was organized by the Wake County Black Student Coalition.

Friday night crowds gathered at the Executive Mansion. A larger group gathered at the same location Saturday night, but also marched through Raleigh.