RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As protests were underway in Durham and Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, people gathered for a demonstration in Raleigh over the in-custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
Both protests in Fayetteville and Durham were peaceful, although traffic was blocked by demonstrators in both cities.
The Raleigh protest was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in front of the Wake County Justice Center.
However, a dozens of people had gathered by 4:35 p.m.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tweeted before the scheduled protest asking that it remain peaceful and for those participating to wear a mask.
Organizers are calling the event A National Day of Action — Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and lives cut short by Raleigh and Durham police departments.
Wake County closed their downtown buildings early Friday after hearing rumors of a protest taking place Friday night. However, there were no protests in Raleigh Friday evening.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Protesters gather in Raleigh over death of George Floyd
- Family of George Floyd chooses independent medical examiner for second autopsy
- Stores looted, arrests made during Charlotte protests over George Floyd death
- Mall closes as protest over George Floyd’s death continues in Fayetteville
- VIDEO: SpaceX rocket ship lifts off with 2 Americans in historic mission