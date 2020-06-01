Protesters march for 3rd day in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large crowd is marching through downtown Raleigh Monday evening as protests over the death of George Floyd reach their third day.

The group gathered in front of the Wake County Justice Center – holding signs calling for justice in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis a week ago.

They marched up Fayetteville Street and assembled in front of the Capitol along E. Morgan Street.

NOW: 6-year-old Geralde back on the mic, leading the crowd of more than 100 in a chant. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/ahSBMOE4z9 — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenWNCN) June 1, 2020

On Saturday, a peaceful march much like Monday’s descended into chaos with vandals leaving a path of destruction across downtown.

On Sunday, a much smaller group still damaged business in downtown.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin declared a state of emergency on Monday and put a curfew in place that runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Over the weekend, Raleigh police in riot gear met protesters with tear gas and then used flash bangs on Sunday.

Members of the Highway Patrol and Wake County Sheriff’s Office were also downtown Sunday for crowd control.

Court records show several arrests were made over the weekend in connection with the protests but Raleigh police would only confirm that 12 arrests were made.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said five officers were injured in Saturday’s violence.