Protesters rally into the night in opposition of HB 168 outside of Governor’s Mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of the group NC BORN held a late-night protest outside of the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday night.

Leaders say they are continuing to urge Gov. Roy Cooper to veto House Bill 168. The bill could impact records in death investigations.

Protesters with NC BORN are concerned it could lead to death investigation records being shielded from the public, especially as they call for more transparency in cases of deaths at the hands of the police.

Under current state law, unnatural deaths in law enforcement custody must be reported to a county medical examiner.

Then, if the death is under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, an investigation is launched and related records are passed to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Those related records become public once law enforcement hands it over.

NC BORN protesters have been occupying Blount Street outside of the mansion since 9 p.m. Monday. Spokesperson Taari Coleman says they plan to stay there until HB168 is vetoed by Cooper.

The group is also calling for the defunding of police.