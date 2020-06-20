Protesters try to pull down Confederate monument at State Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of protesters tried to pull down a Confederate statue in downtown Raleigh Friday evening.
Ropes were tied around two smaller statues that are part of the monument that includes a larger statue at the top. The statue is located at Salisbury and Hillsborough streets.
Around 7:30 p.m., several people tried to pull down the smaller statues using ropes but officers at the scene fought with the protesters to stop them.
By 8 p.m., the crowd was still at the scene, but more officers appeared at the scene. Police were trying to take down the ropes around 8:15 p.m.
