Protests remain peaceful in Raleigh amid city-wide curfew

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Protests remained peaceful in Raleigh Monday as a city-wide curfew went into effect.

The curfew began at 8:00 p.m., but a group of about 30 people sat outside the state capitol until 9:00 p.m.

“The police, everybody has to get the message. Killing black folks is just not right at all. Everything needs to stop. No violence. Black lives matter,” said one protestor.

The group peacefully left the capitol grounds as Raleigh Police officers circled the block asking the group to disperse.

Earlier in the day, a group of more than 100 people demonstrated outside the Wake County Superior Courthouse.

Protestors said they wanted to march Monday, feeling their message hadn’t been heard after Saturday’s peaceful protest ended in clashes with police and vandalism.

The group marched down Fayetteville Street and met with several youth protestors, including six-year-old Geralde, who lead the crowd in a chant.

The youth protestors asked the crowd to protest for justice and peace. They asked the crowd to obey the curfew and not vandalize any businesses Monday night.