Protests take to the streets of Raleigh for 6th night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For a sixth day, hundreds turned out in Raleigh to protest the killing of George Floyd. The diverse crowd, unified in the message, change in needed.

It started with a couple hundred people outside the State Capitol and seemed to grow as they went.

From the downtown, they marched into Glenwood South and to Cameron Village. The North Carolina National Guard standing by, something we haven’t seen in downtown. Some protesters even posing for photos with them.

Raleigh police stayed ahead of the crowd, blocking traffic and ensuring their safety.

Protesters said it was about more than the death of George Floyd or police tactics, it’s about systemic racism.

“Certain jobs I may not be able to get because of my hair, because of my skin color, they can look at me as I’m uneducated or I have nothing going for myself,” Amber said. She didn’t want to give her last name.

“What we want, what black people want is for everybody else to come to the table and say these people have been done wrong,” Daryl said. He too didn’t want to give his last name.

Bonnie Landaberdy said it started early for her.

“I suffered bullying from you know ignorant views that people have in middle school, high school. Fortunately, I went to a very diverse college where that did not exist,” Bonnie Landaberdy said.

Protesters called it a movement.

“This country truly wants to see a change and not just the country. Look at the demographics of the people that are coming out. It’s a generation that wants to see a change,” Landaberdy said.

Protesters adhered to the 10pm curfew. There were no arrests.

T hey’re planning another protest for Friday at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol.