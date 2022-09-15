CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — South Academy Street in Downtown Cary will close on Saturday to make way for Cary’s Public Safety Day.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, local law enforcement and first responder agencies will come together for activities and attractions to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

The Town of Cary Police Department will be filling the street, between Dry Ave. and E. Chatham St., with free fun for the family and food trucks will be on site just in time for some lunch.

Kids can look forward to meeting Cary’s police and fire crews and getting a behind the scenes look at the trucks and vehicles complete with all the sirens, lights and hoses. Representatives from other local agencies like EMS and area hospitals will also be participating in Public Safety Day.

The event is also a pill drop-off event for residents to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and expired prescription pills and patches.

Parking for this event will be available at Cary’s Town Hall campus, the Cary Regional Library and throughout downtown.