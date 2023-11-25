RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The public is invited to remember and honor the life and legacy of Wake County Commissioner James West this week.

The sitting District 5 representative, who also served on the Raleigh City Council and as the city’s mayor pro tem for many years, died Nov. 17.

According to Wake County, the public viewing for West will be on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Haywood Funeral Home, located at 2415 S. Wilmington St. in Raleigh.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

The funeral service will follow and start at noon at the same venue, located at 2 E. South St.

Following the service, the interment will take place at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The cemetery is located at 1530 Creech Rd. in Garner.