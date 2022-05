RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Publix is opening its 11th store in the Triangle.

Company spokesman Jared Glover said Friday that the supermarket chain will open a 45,000-square-foot store in the eastern part of Raleigh.

The store will be located at the southwest corner of Buffaloe and Forestville roads, near Exit 20 off Interstate-540 and 7 miles directly south of the Publix in Wake Forest.

Glover says the company has not set a timeline for the store to open.