RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re planning a trip to take a spin on the rides and attractions at Pullen Park after the July 4 holiday, you may want to bring a little extra cash.

The City of Raleigh announced a price increase for multiple amusements from the train and carousel to paddle and kiddie boats beginning July 5.

“The Train, Carousel and Kiddie Boats will (now) be $2 per rider,” an announcement from the city said Friday. “(But) children under 1 year of age will be able to ride for free with a paying adult.”

The announcement specified that any tickets previously purchased before July 5 will honor the lower costs, however.

Additionally, pedal boats will now be $7 for 30 minutes with a maximum of four riders per boat, the announcement said. These pedal boats will also now require a separate ticket.

The city did not say why the price was increasing.

All tickets can be purchased here.