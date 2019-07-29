Pullen Park’s Holiday Express tickets go on sale Tuesday and you’ll need to act fast to get them

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With temperatures in the 90s lately, you’re probably not thinking too much about Christmas right now.

But, in about 24 hours, tickets for one of the area’s most popular holiday events will go on sale — and you’ll have to act fast if you want to go.

If you remember, last year tickets for Pullen Park’s Holiday Express sold out in just five minutes.

In 2018, event organizers said customers bought nearly 1,000 tickets a minute for the holiday event at the park. Those tickets will go on sale at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A ticket is required for all guests over the age of two, and you must buy them through Eventbrite either on your computer or you can download the app on your phone.

The event runs Dec. 4 through Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 through Dec. 15. Last year was the first year they started selling tickets so early in the morning. They said the reason for that is the popularity of the event and the extremely high demand for tickets.

A lot of parents have learned to wait for them to sell out and that there are some local mom Facebook groups that will have tickets available for sale a few weeks before the event.

If you want to make sure not to miss out on the Holiday Express then your best bet is to set your alarm and wake up early to try and get them online.

Click here for a link to purchase tickets.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now