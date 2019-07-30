Pullen Park’s Holiday Express tickets sell out in under 30 minutes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re reading this then there’s a pretty good chance you were not one of the lucky ones to obtain tickets for this year’s Holiday Express event at Pullen Park.

Tickets for the annual Christmas Event at the historic Raleigh park sold out within minutes — again.

Last year’s tickets sold out in just five minutes and the majority of tickets were listed as “unavailable” within just a few minutes this time around. They were then listed as “sold out” within 25 minutes of having gone on sale.

Tickets went on sale at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and are required for all guests over the age of two. Tickets were available only through Eventbrite and could be purchased either online or on the ticket service’s app.

The event runs Dec. 4 through Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 through Dec. 15. Last year was the first year they started selling tickets so early in the morning. They said the reason for that is the popularity of the event and the extremely high demand for tickets.

A lot of parents have learned to wait for them to sell out and that there are some local mom Facebook groups that will have tickets available for sale a few weeks before the event.

Just like last year, people this time around said that tickets that were listed as available on Eventbrite were no longer available when they went to pay for them after placing them in their cart.

If you were lucky enough to get tickets — congratulations. If not, you should be on the lookout for tickets that may be on sale in local Facebook groups or on Nextdoor.

