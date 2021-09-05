Puppy shot in the leg recovers thanks to SPCA of Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Tessa the puppy arrived at the SPCA of Wake County with an injured leg, shelter workers were horrified to hear how she got hurt.

Director of communications Darci VanderSlik said, according to her vet records, “It appeared as if somebody was standing on her head, or on her face, while she was shot point-blank in the leg.”

“This was not an accident — there would be no way that this could be an accident,” VanderSlik continued.

Tessa was transferred to the SPCA of Wake County from a rural shelter in another county that didn’t have the resources to care for her injuries.

The SPCA says donations helped pay for her surgery, but her leg was too badly injured to repair.

“It was such a close-up, point-blank shot that it just shattered her leg,” explained VanderSlik.

Tessa’s amputation doesn’t slow her down, and despite her history, she loves people.

“She is the sweetest most cuddly puppy,” said VanderSlik. “We are very fortunate to be able to help her and let her know that people are good, and people should not be feared.”

It’s not clear whether there is an investigation underway to determine who shot Tessa. But those who met her are grateful she came out of such an awful situation with a wagging tail.

She also has a new family. VanderSlik explained that Tessa’s adopter has experience with dogs who have special needs, and Tessa will continue to recover in her new home.

“She’s got a long happy, healthy life ahead of her,” she said.