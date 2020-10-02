Pursuit ends in crash on I-440 beltline, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night near the Interstate 440/Interstate 40 interchange.

A pursuit involving Raleigh police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office took place on Interstate 440. Police say the vehicle ended up crashing on Rock Quarry Road near the I-440/I-40 interchange.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene observed a white Sedan with heavy damage to the front. They also saw an ambulance leave the scene.

It wasn’t known if anyone was injured or how many people may have been involved in the incident.

This story will be updated.

