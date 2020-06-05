Push to support black-owned businesses making an impact for Triangle business owners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People across the country are taking to city streets demanding justice, but protesting isn’t the only way people are showing support for this growing movement.

Right now there’s a huge push on social media to support black-owned businesses.

Several black business owners in the Triangle say this positive push, although stemming from a tough time for our nation, is exactly what all Americans need right now.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

“Black woman, owning my own business, it’s hard because we don’t get credit like everybody else does. This here is my life, providing for my family, I’ve worked 20 years doing this,” said Keisha Rand, owner of Expressions Natural Hair Styling in Raleigh.

“I think it’s amazing that we’re actually getting to the point where we’re recognizing that we are starting all of the new business, especially women in general, especially amongst black women and I think a lot of us took this time during the pandemic to kind of sit down and think about it and figure out what is our next step going to be,” said Danielle Clark-Little, owner of Infinite Bodies NC in Raleigh.

She says that next step is ultimately financial freedom and the way to do that is owning your own business.

“They’re seeing injustices happening to our beautiful black brothers and sisters and our indigenous and people in the marginalized community and people have had enough and they want to do better and they want to create a safe world for us,” said Jackie Morin, owner of Wonderpuff, based out of Durham.

Morin says she’s taken notice of this movement to support black-owned businesses right now, coming off the heels of trying and historic times in America. For her, it’s about what’s to come and making life better for future generations.

Morin says the digital age that we’re in and social media allows people to have access to see what’s happening around the country and around the world.

“We have now had time to sit and reflect and we’re looking in our phones and we’re reading things. Now, people who never really had access to what was going on in the marginalized community, they’re being educated they’re understanding that this is not OK and so there is mass movement,” said Morin. “It feels like February, Black History Month because everyone is really intentionally trying to support black-owned everything.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: