CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Police announced an arrest in an armed robbery, vehicle theft and chase that injured a Cary Police K-9.

Police say Joshua Andrei Whittlesey was taken into custody Monday in Burlington, NC.

K-9 Officer Dakota is recovering at a veterinary hospital, where officers say she is making progress but has a long road ahead.

She is one of the Cary police department’s newest officers, but she’s already a favorite in the K-9 unit.

“She gravitates toward everyone, which is really good for us in the unit because she can hang out and she’s approachable and she just likes to be around people,” explained Sgt. Seth Everett, the sergeant of the K-9 unit.

Everett says the bond between a K-9 and handler is the same as a family member. “It’s like your child; it’s like your baby,” he noted.

K-9 officer Dakota and her handler Officer Michael Herrell were working on a case Friday night when she was hurt.

Investigators said after taking a truck for a test drive from a Hendrick Dealership on US 64 in Cary, Whittlesey ordered the salesman out of the truck at gunpoint and took off.

A chase went into Raleigh and back to Cary, eventually ending up at a Cary convenience store. Police say when officers approached the truck, Whittlesey drove off again.

Officers scrambled to get out of the way, and Officer Herrell tried to get K-9 Officer Dakota out of the truck’s path, but it hit her.

“She was putting her life in front of Mike, so that tells you right there where she’s at,” Everett said.

Now, the close-knit K-9 unit is there for her. They’ve been visiting her at the hospital.

“She is up, and she is greeting folks,” Everett said. “She’s got the gold star as the best patient there.”

As K-9 Officer Dakota recovers, the community and police department are supporting her, her handler and each other. They hope it won’t be long before she’s back to work.

“That’s the end goal,” Everett explained. “Get her back here, where she’s really good at what she does.”

Police say Whittlesey faces 9 charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assaulting a law enforcement agency animal, assault on law enforcement officer and felony fleeing to elude arrest.