Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker (left) Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed in the line of duty.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says reports about staff changes in the office’s K-9 unit “disrespect” the memory of a deputy shot and killed in the line of duty.

Baker issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he was “not going to address information” about the moves.

Anonymous sources shared a document with CBS 17 News earlier this week that show three K-9 officers were reassigned. It does not say when they were moved.

K-9 deputy Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the department, was fatally shot Aug. 11 near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh. He was 48.

Brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo have been charged in his death.

“The family of Deputy Ned Byrd and his memory have, throughout this tragic ordeal, been treated with the utmost respect by me and this office,” Baker said in the news release. “We, alongside multiple law enforcement agencies, have worked tirelessly to bring the murderers to justice, preserve the integrity in criminal investigation, and will continue to do so in preparing this case for prosecution.”

Baker said in the statement that reassignments “are a necessary part of organizational and career development” and can broaden their professional experiences in their careers in law enforcement.

Baker said discussing specific officers would violate state laws covering the privacy of personnel.