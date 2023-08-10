RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors in a Raleigh neighborhood continue to ask questions a day after a report of a kidnapping at Crabtree Valley Mall.

“I was walking outside of my house when I saw one cop car pull up with a long rifle walking behind that house,” said Luca Moreno, who noticed police in his neighborhood around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Moreno said the neighborhood near Hillsborough and Turner Street has several students living in the area who are preparing to go back to college. He said many of them were surprised and shaken when they learned officers came to the neighborhood after a 911 call.

Raleigh police said they found the woman in the 100 block of Turner Street who said that an adult male had kidnapped her. The woman told officers that she didn’t know the suspect.

Construction workers in the area said the woman ran to them and had asked for help.

“One of my family friends sent me an article and I read it and it scared me a little bit,” said Sam Highfill who also lives in the neighborhood. He said he was relieved to know the victim was safe, but he has been more cautious for his own safety since.

Highfill said, “It’s scary and it should never happen to anybody. But to be in a public place like that is… you’d feel like a group of people can provide a sense of safety where something like that couldn’t happen.”

According to radio traffic obtained by CBS 17, the responding officers said the victim had told police she was taken from the mall and that the suspect also took the victim’s car. CBS 17 has reached out to Crabtree Valley Mall staff but they did not comment.

Raleigh police said the investigation is ongoing and they continue to collect statements from witnesses and review surveillance video.

Hayes Ference, who was near Crabtree Valley Mall filling up his car with gas, said the situation has made him and his family more aware of their surroundings.

He said, “I have a little sister, she carries pepper spray now because of all the things happening. She goes out and that’s one of the things my mom really worries about—making sure she is safe and her phone is charged.”

“Just another thing to keep in the back of your head really when you’re going out shopping or something like that—just being around of your surroundings,” added Ference.

Anyone with information that might be able to assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers and can remain anonymous or call 919-996-1193.