Rabid bat found inside Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bat found inside a Raleigh home has tested positive for rabies, officials say.

The incident was reported Monday inside a home along the 6200 block of Remington Lake Drive, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

An animal control officer responded at the scene and the bat was captured, police said.

Tests later determined the bat had rabies.

“The bat was not reported to have had any contact with animals or humans,” the news release said.

On Tuesday, police released tips to help cut down on the risk of rabies:

Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

