Person bitten by rabid fox after animal is spotted multiple times in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rabid fox was caught Sunday after biting a person over the course of multiple encounters with other people in a Raleigh neighborhood over the weekend, a news release said.
The fox was first encountered on Saturday when a person walking two dogs along the 11000 block of Emerald Creek Drive was bit. The dogs, which had up-to-date vaccinations, received boosters. The person has begun post-exposure treatment, the release said.
Then, on Sunday, animal control responded to the 11000 block of Broadfield Court, which is less than a mile from the site of the Emerald Creek Drive encounter. The fox came across two dogs and a person in a fenced in yard, but ran off before the officer arrived, the release said.
A fox acting abnormally was spotted nearby on Helmond Way later on Sunday. The animal was located, collected, and transported to a lab where it tested positive for rabies. Police believe it is the same fox involved in all three weekend encounters.
