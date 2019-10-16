Rabid raccoon found off busy section of Raleigh’s Wake Forest Road

Breaking News
Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh resident is receiving treatment after they came in contact with a rabid raccoon on Tuesday, police said.

Animal Control was called to the 1000 block of Wake Towne Drive in reference to a sick raccoon.

The animal tested positive for rabies after it was “collected” from the scene, police said.

The person who came in contact with the animal has begun post-exposure treatment. 

“As always, observations of unusual behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311,” Raleigh police said.

