Rabid raccoon found off busy section of Raleigh’s Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh resident is receiving treatment after they came in contact with a rabid raccoon on Tuesday, police said.
Animal Control was called to the 1000 block of Wake Towne Drive in reference to a sick raccoon.
The animal tested positive for rabies after it was “collected” from the scene, police said.
The person who came in contact with the animal has begun post-exposure treatment.
“As always, observations of unusual behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311,” Raleigh police said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Mom encourages blue Trick-or-Treat buckets for autism awareness
- College football player changes name to honor stepdad, surprises parents with new jersey
- ‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
- Search warrant executed at Ezekiel Elliott’s father’s home after Serval cat shot, killed
- Proposed bill could outlaw sale of vape products in South Carolina