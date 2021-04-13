Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Raleigh; came in contact with dog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rabid raccoon came in contact with a dog in Raleigh on Monday, police said.
Animal control crews responded to a report of a raccoon acting strangely along the 4100 block of Mangrove Drive. The raccoon was secured and tested positive for rabies, police said.
The dog it came in contact with had a current rabies vaccination.
“The owner was provided with counseling concerning appropriate steps that should be taken,” a news release said.
Wake County health officials offered the following tips:
- Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
- Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
- Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
- Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
- If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
- If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.