Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Raleigh; came in contact with dog

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
raccoon file image_201093

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rabid raccoon came in contact with a dog in Raleigh on Monday, police said.

Animal control crews responded to a report of a raccoon acting strangely along the 4100 block of Mangrove Drive. The raccoon was secured and tested positive for rabies, police said.

The dog it came in contact with had a current rabies vaccination.

“The owner was provided with counseling concerning appropriate steps that should be taken,” a news release said.

Wake County health officials offered the following tips:

  • Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
  • Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines. 
  • Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
  • Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
  • If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
  • If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories