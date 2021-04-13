Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Raleigh; came in contact with dog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rabid raccoon came in contact with a dog in Raleigh on Monday, police said.

Animal control crews responded to a report of a raccoon acting strangely along the 4100 block of Mangrove Drive. The raccoon was secured and tested positive for rabies, police said.

The dog it came in contact with had a current rabies vaccination.

“The owner was provided with counseling concerning appropriate steps that should be taken,” a news release said.

Wake County health officials offered the following tips: