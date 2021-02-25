Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in Apex police’s culture, report says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A report released Wednesday shows racial bias runs deep within the Apex Police Department.

The report, completed in October by Diversity & HR Solutions, says a multi-pronged approach will be required to create a “culturally competent and caring” police department.

“A culture exist and is being supported where officers were comfortable making comments that were blatantly racist and out of touch for serving a multiracial community,” the report says.

Apex Town Council requested Diversity & HR Solutions complete the report which included interviews with former Apex Police Chief John Letteney.

He announced in November he was retiring.

Diversity & HR Solutions interviewed each member of the Department where a series of questions were asked including:

How would you describe the current work environment within the Apex Police Department?

Describe the leadership style within the Department

Have you ever experienced or have knowledge of others who have experienced intimidation or threat of losing their jobs?

What is the current climate associated with race relations?

Some of the officers/staff were defensive during the interviews, the report states. One officer said he was recording the session.

While some described the Department as a great place to work, others said it was “toxic,” “horrendous,” and had an absence of leadership.

Diversity & HR Solutions listed a series of recommendations, some are heavily redacted.

One recommendation is the creation of a Citizen Advisory Committee/Board to help sustain trust within the community.

The Department must have listening session with the Town Council to root out misinformation between the two entities.

With dealing with racism within the Department, the report recommends racial equity training, targeting more Black, Hispanic, and women for recruitment, and holding all officers accountable for their actions dealing with the racial divide.

Actions aimed at closing the racial divide should be honored and celebrated, the report says.

