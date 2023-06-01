CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The World Championship of 7v7 soccer took an unexpected turn Thursday night with an game suspension and an investigation.

At 8:19 p.m., The Soccer Tournament put out a Tweet to explain why the game between West Ham United and Dallas United came to an abrupt stop.

According to that Tweet, the game was suspended “pending an investigation into allegations of use or intent to use a racial slur.”

TST also emphasized it has zero tolerance policy towards racial abuse, and take these allegations very seriously.

“After speaking with players and coaches from both teams, officials, and consulting audio from our production team, TST will issue the results of its investigation,” the Tweet also said.

It is unclear at this time who and from what team the alleged slurs came from.