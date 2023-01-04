RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was written on a table on the campus of Athens Drive Magnet High School.

“Because I want to keep you informed, I would like you to be aware of an incident that we are investigating,” Mares said.

He said the written threat to the campus was discovered in a post to social media, including a photo of the table.

The Raleigh Police Department received a report from the school of the threat and the Wake County Public School System security team is also involved in the investigation, Mares added. As the investigation continues, extra Raleigh police and security personnel are on campus as a precautionary measure.

With leads already established, Mares said “this could include both school disciplinary and legal actions depending upon whom we find the offender or offenders to be.”

Mares thanked the students and families who had come forward to share information regarding this threat. Parents of Athens Drive Magnet High School students were encouraged in the principal’s note to have conversations at home about the seriousness of making threats of any kind.

Any suspicious activity witnessed by students, staff or families can be reported to an anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.