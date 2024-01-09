RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Large piles of leaves are piling up in some Raleigh neighborhoods as severe storm are expected on Tuesday.

The City of Raleigh does not want people to block storm drains with leaf piles, as it can block the drain and cause flooding.

Before storms roll in, Jon McBride tried to clear leaves from the front of his house on Monday.

“It’d be a mess tomorrow, so I figured I’d go ahead and get a jumpstart on it today,” McBride said.

He hopes city crews come by to collect it soon, expecting the leaves to have already been collected.

“Looking forward to getting these leaves off the road, especially with all the rain coming, they’re going to be in the drainage line, so [it would] be nice to get them off the streets,” McBride said.

Michael Franken lives in the same north Raleigh neighborhood as McBride. His leaves have not been collected yet either.

“I was just thinking today, oh, I wonder what’s going on, they haven’t been by yet,” Franken said.

A spokesperson for the city’s transportation department said the city is about three days behind leaf collection due to the recent rain. They are currently working in Zone 5, which is where McBride and Franken live. The spokesperson said crews worked there over the weekend as well to try and get back on schedule.

A neighbor told CBS 17 they saw crews clearing Harps Mill Road on Monday.

With wet leaves a challenge for the vacuum, the spokesperson said he doesn’t know how Tuesday’s weather will impact collection yet, saying it might have to be paused so staff can respond to storm issues.

Franken said he’s not too concerned with the timeline of collection.

“As long as they come I’m very happy,” Franken said.

The city also has information on options outside of their collection service here.

For an update on collection in your zone click here.