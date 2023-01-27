RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is reporting more homicides in 2022 than 2021 and more teenagers are getting involved in, or becoming victims of violent crime.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson announced last year’s crime stats and her top priorities for 2023 during a Raleigh City Council member retreat session in Durham on Friday.

Patterson said despite an overall two percent reduction in crime against persons, homicides increased to 49 victims in 2022.

She said 33 of the incidents have been solved by an arrest or deemed justified.

“I feel very confident that we are going to be able to clear the rest of them as we continue on,” Patterson said.

The chief also focused in on teenagers aged 14-17 involved in violent crime.

“More and more of our juveniles are victimizing and being victims themselves,” Patterson said.

The new data shows 196 juveniles were charged in 2022 with a variety of violent crimes.

Patterson said she’s working closely with school resource officers, Wake County Schools and numerous crime-prevention organizations to reach at-risk youth.

The Raleigh Police Department also recovered 18 percent increase in more firearms than 2021. Illegal firearm possessions and weapon offenses also increased last year.

The top violent crime locations for 2022 were along the New Bern Avenue Corridor and Capital Boulevard between the 2700 block and 4700 block.