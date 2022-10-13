RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the suspect it believes was involved in three bank robberies this month.

On Oct. 3, police said 26-year-old Spencer Joseph Boucha robbed a Wells Fargo at 2600 Hillsborough Street. Police also said Boucha attempted to rob a Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue on Tuesday and also successfully robbed the Wells Fargo at 4321 Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday.

Raleigh police identified Boucha as a suspect on Wednesday.

Boucha was taken into custody on Thursday by Raleigh police and was charged with two counts of common law robbery and two counts of attempted common law robbery.

There is no information on Boucha’s bond or a first court appearance.