RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh gang member was sentenced Friday after he was involved in a conspiracy to distribute “large amounts” of cocaine and crack over a two-year period in Raleigh, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Gregory Warren Daniels, 32, was a member of the “Nine Trey Gangster Bloods,” a violent street gang that sells and distributes drugs, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Daniels was sentenced to 22 years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty in late February 2021, the news release said.

“On five separate occasions, law enforcement conducted controlled purchases of crack from Daniels,” the news release said.

The sentencing was for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and distribution of crack.

Other gang members also ordered Daniels to commit “violent assaults” which he carried out, officials said.

The FBI and Raleigh police investigated the case.