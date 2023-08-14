RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 200 landline customers with AT&T might be unable to reach 911 due to a copper line failure, according to the City of Raleigh.

The city said the issue happened Sunday night at 8 p.m., and it is due to a copper line failure at the AT&T control center. AT&T said they are actively working to restore service to landline customers.

Cell phone connections to 911 are not affected by this issue.

The city said if you are experiencing an emergency and cannot reach 911 from your landline, try using a cell phone or call 919-829-1911.

AT&T is making repairs as quickly as possible, but the company does not know when the issue will be resolved.