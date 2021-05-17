Raleigh accepting questions for applicants for police chief job

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh plans to hold a virtual forum next month to help choose the city’s next police chief.

The forum is planned for June 10 and will include the top finalists for the job. Right now, no names of those who have applied for the job have been released.

Ahead of the forum, city officials are asking residents to provide questions for the job finalists.

The deadline for submitting questions for the job applicants is June 6 at 6 p.m..

Click here to send questions for the forum.

The forum is planned between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube and the city’s TV channel.