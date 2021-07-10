Raleigh activist launches program to help people with criminal records get a fresh start

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh native Kerwin Pittman has dedicated his life to social justice and police reform.

“[I’m] a guy that came from a marginalized community [and] who came up through the system. I’m justice involved and I was actually incarcerated for a substantial amount of time and came home and hit the ground running,” Pittman said.

He has even launched a non-profit called RREPS — an acronym that stands for recidivism reduction educational program services.

“So, RREPS is a non-profit to help individuals coming home post-release or parole or anyone going through the criminal justice system,” explained Pittman.

Through his non-profit, Pittman recently announced that he’s partnering with Red Hat, Smith-Anderson Law Firm and Meredith College to help people with a criminal record become a paralegal at no expense.

“It is extremely huge in reducing the recidivism rate in North Carolina. Now we see individuals who are justice impacted at the table,” Pittman said.

“Being able to be behind the scenes to see how this actual system works but learn about the system and the laws of this system to best help individuals not only who they may be working for, their employer, but also take it back to their community,” he said.

Once you finish the program, you are guaranteed internships and then a job, Pittman said.

Pittman said he also is working on other programs through his non-profit.

If you are interested, click here to get in contact with RREPS.