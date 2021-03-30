Raleigh aims to have new police chief in place by July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is looking to have a new police chief in place by July 1, CBS 17 has confirmed.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown announced in late December that she intended to retire on April 1.

However, on March 10, CBS 17 confirmed the City hadn’t begun its search for a replacement for Deck-Brown.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the City said Deck-Brown’s official last day will be July 30.

Raleigh is now in the process of hiring a firm to conduct a national search with the goal of having a new chief in place July 1.

Deck-Brown was appointed to lead the Raleigh Police Department in February 2013, capping off a departmental career that began shortly after she graduated from East Carolina University in 1987, according to the City of Raleigh.

Some initiatives from Deck-Brown’s tenure as chief highlighted by the city include implementing body-worn cameras, mental health first-aid training, the Raleigh Citizen’s Police Academy, and reality-based training.

Deck-Brown has faced criticism, too. CBS 17 reported that more than $165,000 was spent in officer pay to provide security at her home after protests. The protests happened after an officer-involved shooting in March and the security presence lasted from March 10 until Nov. 26, the department said.

Another point of contention in the past year was the department’s handling of protests in late May and early June after George Floyd’s death in police custody. Raleigh police hired an independent firm to review the matter and recently responded to recommendations that were made.