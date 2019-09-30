Raleigh announces rate changes for parking decks to start Oct. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rates to park in most of Raleigh’s nine parking decks are set to change on Oct. 1, according to press release from the city.

The rates will decrease for short-term use and increase for full-day parking.

Starting on Tuesday, the rates to park will be:

$1.50/hour, first four hours;

$2/hour after four hours to daily maximum;

Daily maximum: $14;

Special event parking: $10; and,

Lost ticket charge: $25.

According to a press release, lowering the short-term hourly rate is intended to encourage motorists to park in the decks, in hopes of freeing up on-street parking for downtown visitors.

The Raleigh City Council approved the changes as part of the budget adoption process in June.

Two parking decks aren’t included in the change: the Performing Arts deck and the Convention Center underground deck, will both remain $3 per hour.

The city of Raleigh’s website has a summary of fee changes and parking deck enhancements.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now