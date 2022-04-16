RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–An apartment fire in Raleigh displaced some residents.

Firefighters responded to the apartment fire after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Melvid Court.

Firefighters said multiple units were impacted by the fire, and roughly 35 firefighters were at the scene of the fire.

When firefighters arrived, “there were heavy flames, and they got it under control in about an hour,” Chief Gaster said.

There were no known injuries, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross assisted those who were impacted by the fire.